UAE-Singapore joint workshop on zero waste commences in Abu Dhabi

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Singapore's Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) have kicked off a joint workshop on zero waste.

The two-day technical workshop on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit’s EcoWASTE Forum, follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two ministries that mandates the UAE and Singapore to share best practices in waste management.

The theme of the event, zero waste, is in line with the fourth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), set to run in March 2019, that will address sustainable consumption and production. The workshop drew the participation of relevant experts from municipalities, waste management authorities, and the hospitality sector in the UAE and the wider GCC region.

Addressing the audience, His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Waste management is a global challenge, given the increasing amount of waste generated each year due to the drastic changes in the lifestyles and habits of people across the globe. It is particularly relevant for a country like the UAE where the population is surging continually.”

He added: “The UAE Government is taking the necessary measures to meet its ambitious target of diverting 75 percent of all municipal solid waste away from landfills by 2021 as outlined in the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021. In May 2018, we issued a federal law on integrated waste management that governs the management of all types of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Furthermore, we are developing several regulations targeting the management of different streams of waste and their methods of disposal.”

His Excellency Dr Al Zeyoudi commended the successful experience of Singapore in waste management. In July 2018, he attended the Urban Sustainability Week in Singapore and explored some of the innovative technologies and practices adopted to maximize resource efficiency in the country.