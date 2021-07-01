Wood plc and AVEVA Provide Energy Operational Efficiency 

The ability to visualise operations in real-time proves beneficial to many industries, including mining, chemicals, but, more importantly, energy. AVEVA provides the industrial software to implement the digital transformation process in these sectors, and the company has teamed up with Wood plc, a global consulting and engineering firm based in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

The companies have formed a partnership to provide stronger services for accelerating digital transformation across industrial sectors. The launch of the ‘Connected Build’ solution - a result of the joint venture - will provide companies with Digital Twin capabilities. A key component of the Connected Build solution is AVEVA’s Enterprise Resource Management.

Optimising Operations With Connected Build

Firms can benefit from optimised project delivery - with Connected Build, improved collaboration on new projects, and digital modernisation of current operations and maintenance. Design efficiency is an important aspect of the new solution as it allows for an accurate and sustainable building and minimises the risk of defects at this stage - while also ensuring safety and cost benefits. The standardisation and optimisation of project delivery are important to meet efficiency and sustainability goals; therefore, Wood focuses on leveraging technology as part of its overall vision for operational excellence.

“New operating environments call for dynamic new engineering solutions. AVEVA is a strong supporter of Wood’s bold innovation vision of delivering reliable and reproducible capital project efficiencies and operations optimisation in the industrial space. With Connected Build, AVEVA and Wood realise value for customers across diverse industries and geographies through data-driven digital transformation,” says Amish Sabharwal, Executive Vice President, Engineering Business, AVEVA.

The Connected Build Solution

As part of Wood’s Engineering Digital Twin Strategy, the Connected Build Solution is vital for sharing project updates and gaining materials insights based on real-time data. Measuring labour productivity, material waste, and cost reduction allows businesses to optimise their project execution, shorten project cycles and improve yield. When applying the solution to industrial sectors, the Connected Build solution provides a fast and effortless handover of projects and optimal production time.

“The AVEVA-Wood alliance combines engineering with execution technology and expertise to deliver the perfect mix of enhanced project efficiency, sustainability and operational agility for our clients across the power generation and transmission, energy, chemicals, and mining industries,” says Darren Martin, Group CTO, Wood.