GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT)

June 13, 2014
Displaying some of the sector's strongest financial health, GTAT has grown its revenue by 1,000 percent in the past five or six years. Despite taking debt in 2010, the company expects to see tremendous growth in equity value, offering a type of growth not often seen in the industry with products and technologies that lower the cost of polysilicon.

