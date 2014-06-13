Article
SunPower

June 13, 2014
High-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells, roof tiles and panels invented at Stanford University earned SunPower's stronghold on the market as...

High-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells, roof tiles and panels invented at Stanford University earned SunPower's stronghold on the market as one of the top U.S. solar companies. In April, Total S.A. agreed to buy 60 percent of the company for $1.38 billion and the company has announced plans to compete with retail electric rates by cutting costs in half in 2012.

