Top 10 best-performing energy CEO's in Asia

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of energy, the role of a CEO is critical in shaping the success and growth of a company. Asia is home to some of the largest and most innovative energy companies in the world, and the leaders at the helm of these organisations are equally remarkable. From driving change and spearheading new initiatives to navigating challenges and making strategic decisions, the top 10 energy CEOs in Asia are a testament to the power of vision, determination, and leadership.

We take a look at the top 10 CEOs of energy companies based out of Asia.

ONGC is the largest oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for over 80% of the country's domestic oil and gas production. At the end of 2022, Arun Kumar Singh was selected as the chairman and CEO of India's leading oil and gas company.

9. Tomoaki Kobayakawa, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)

Tomoaki Kobayakawa is a Japanese businessman who has served as the President of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) since 2020. TEPCO is a utility company responsible for electricity generation and distribution in the Greater Tokyo Area. Prior to becoming President of TEPCO, Kobayakawa held various positions within the company, including Executive Officer and General Manager of the Corporate Planning Division. He has also worked for other companies in the electric power industry.

Nicke Widyawati is President Director & CEO of Indonesia’s giant state owned oil & gas company, Pertamina. With over 30,000 employees and $58.85 billion in revenues, digitisation is on her immediate agenda as leader of the company, which she is achieving by launching the My Pertamina app and modernising services at gas stations and call centres.

