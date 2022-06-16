Top 10 largest port emissions in Europe

A new report from Siemens Energy, Decarbonising maritime transport - a study on the electrification of the European fleet, considers how small and large ferries play an important role in European transport, and the electrification of such traffic is becoming an effective and readily available solution for reducing carbon emissions.

However the industry faces many challenges on its course to decarbonisation. The ferry fleet in Europe is on average 35 years old, with 65% of vessels more than 20 years old, meaning that during this decade, more than half of the fleet will need to be replaced.

As part of its research, the report highlights the top 10 ports that are producing the most CO2.