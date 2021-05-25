May 25, 2021

Top 10 Markers on Net Zero Roadmap
NetZero
IEA
Decarbonisation
3 min

Occasionally a report comes along which doesn't just reflect on current trends but serves as an invaluable blueprint for governments, corporations and consumers. The IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector is one such example. There is much to digest but we have focused on the timelines - the key milestones that need to be reached if net zero is to be achievable by 2050 if not before.

View Top 10

Share article

You might also like these articles

Global Data: Top 10 Twitter Advocates of Clean Energy
Renewable Energy
Top 10 factors powering renewables growth
Dominic Ellis
Renewable Energy