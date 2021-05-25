May 25, 2021
Top 10 Markers on Net Zero Roadmap
3 min
Occasionally a report comes along which doesn't just reflect on current trends but serves as an invaluable blueprint for governments, corporations and consumers. The IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector is one such example. There is much to digest but we have focused on the timelines - the key milestones that need to be reached if net zero is to be achievable by 2050 if not before.
You might also like these articles
Powered by
Close