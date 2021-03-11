Top 10 new energy projects

07: Edinburgh energy storage...

Local start-up Gravitricity has developed a 250kW energy storage system comprising two 25-tonne weights suspended by steel cables, and pair of grid-connected generator units, housed within a 15m-high lattice tower - which has shot up on Leith docks. The Gravitricity system suspends weights of 500-5,000 tonnes in a deep shaft by a number of cables, each of which is engaged with a winch capable of lifting its share of the weight. Electrical power is then absorbed or generated by raising or lowering the weight.