Top 10 renewables trends

The numbers in Carbon Tracker's Sky's The Limit report are enormous. The technical and economic potential of solar and wind is thousands of PWh a year while annual electricity demand is just 27 PWh1, and annual energy demand in terms of electrical energy is 65PWh. If you put up solar panels on the same space as Ghawar (280km by 30 km), most countries would be able to generate as much energy in terms of electricity as the world's largest oilfield. Here are the report's key findings: