Article
Top 10 energy_digital
Yingli Green
By Admin
June 13, 2014
undefined mins
As one of the world's first fully vertically integrated photovoltaic manufactures, Yingli Green Energy has installed over 2 GW of modules around...
As one of the world's first fully vertically integrated photovoltaic manufactures, Yingli Green Energy has installed over 2 GW of modules around the globe. The solar energy firm also recently signed an agreement with IBC Solar to supply another 180 MW of multi-crystalline and mono-crystalline PV modules in 2012 as it expands through parts of Europe.