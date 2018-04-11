Article
The April issue of Energy Digital is live!

By Sophie Chapman
April 11, 2018
Hello and welcome to the April edition of Energy Digital magazine. With an innovative history stretching back to 1883, ABB...

Hello and welcome to the April edition of Energy Digital magazine.

With an innovative history stretching back to 1883, ABB has had a ripple effect throughout all industries. Now, the Swiss multinational is introducing an inventive solution to the utility sector.

We speak to Kevin Kosisko, BU Managing Director for ABB’s Power Generation & Water unit, to see how its new Collaborative Operations Centre is helping to deliver real-time solutions for its customers using cutting-edge technology.  

Tapping into more groundbreaking technology trends, we speak to BTL’s CIO, Hugh Halford-Thompson, to see how its bringing blockchain to the forefront of the energy industry.

Elsewhere, Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich comments on how the tech giant’s innovations are driving the autonomous revolution and how trust is the key to success.

One of the largest and most influential environmental agencies in the US, Sierra Club, is leading the way with its pioneering ‘Ready for 100’ campaign. We speak with Jodie Van Horn, Director of Ready for 100, to find out more.

Next, with a growing global demand for cleaner alternative energy sources, liquefied natural gas (LNG) has found itself highly sought after across the planet. We scour the globe to find the top 10 biggest exporters of the resource.

Finally, this edition rounds off with a look at the top industry events across the globe.

Enjoy the issue!

