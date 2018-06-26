Arizona Corporation Commission member proposes 80% clean power ruling

A member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utilities commission, has proposed a ruling that will require utilities to reach an 80% clean energy standard by 2050.

The ruling was announced by commission member, Andy Tobin, who will propose the idea to the commission for a vote.

The commission member will docket a draft version of the ruling by 5 July, with the intentions of presenting the proposition at an open meeting on 19 July.

“These rules will lower energy costs for ratepayers and businesses around the state, protect our air, water, and forests, avoid costly stranded assets, ensure resiliency, promote economic growth, and establish Arizona as the leader in moving towards a clean energy future,” Tobin declared in a letter.