Article
Utilities

Arizona Corporation Commission member proposes 80% clean power ruling

By Sophie Chapman
June 26, 2018
undefined mins
A member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utilities commission, has proposed a ruling that will require utili...

A member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utilities commission, has proposed a ruling that will require utilities to reach an 80% clean energy standard by 2050.

The ruling was announced by commission member, Andy Tobin, who will propose the idea to the commission for a vote.

The commission member will docket a draft version of the ruling by 5 July, with the intentions of presenting the proposition at an open meeting on 19 July.

SEE ALSO:

“These rules will lower energy costs for ratepayers and businesses around the state, protect our air, water, and forests, avoid costly stranded assets, ensure resiliency, promote economic growth, and establish Arizona as the leader in moving towards a clean energy future,” Tobin declared in a letter.

Renewable EnergyUtilitiesU.S.
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy