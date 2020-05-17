Article
Utilities

BP Points the Finger at Halliburton

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
BP claims Halliburton Energy Services Inc. intentionally destroyed evidence that proved the firm shared the blame for last year&#39;s massive Gulf of...

 

BP claims Halliburton Energy Services Inc. intentionally destroyed evidence that proved the firm shared the blame for last year's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill. According to BP's federal court filing yesterday, Halliburton hid test results showing samples of the cement used to seal BP's Macondo well after it exploded.

The fight is getting ugly as BP and Halliburton sue each other over the fault of the blowout that resulted in 11 deaths, hundreds of lawsuits from locally damaged businesses and the country's worst offshore oil spill in history.

"BP has now learned the reason for Halliburton's intransigence -- Halliburton destroyed the results of physical slurry testing, and it has, at best, lost the computer modeling outputs that showed no channeling. More egregious still, Halliburton intentionally destroyed the evidence related to its nonprivileged cement testing, in part because it wanted to eliminate any risk that this evidence would be used against it at trial," the BP papers say.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Keystone XL Protesters Aiming at Wrong Target

Petrobras CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli Optimistic about the Future of Oil

November's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

Using in-house labs, samples of the cement used were produced in an environment that prevented third-party labs from conducting precise tests and allowed Halliburton to destroy any results the company felt would have been indicators of instability, according to BP. Demanding Halliburton's computer used in the modeling be investigated by a third-party forensic data recovery firm, BP hopes missing evidence can be recovered to prove otherwise.

BP has also asked U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier to levy sanctions against Halliburton to bar the company from using certain evidence of defenses at trial against BP. Halliburton has responded with continual denial of any responsibility for the spill.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

energy digitalBP oil spillGulf of Mexico oil spillHall
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy