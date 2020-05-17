Article
BP to Settle in Gulf Spill, Face Manslaughter Charges

By Admin
May 17, 2020
This week we highlight some of the top stories from Energy Digital in 2012. Check back to see which stories make the cut.

 

BP announced this year that it will pay approximately $4.5 billion in criminal charges after pleading guilty in a settlement with the US government over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion and massive oil spill. Two BP employees also face manslaughter charges for the death of 11 workers as a result of the explosion. 

The oil giant will plead guilty to 11 felony counts of misconduct or neglect relating to the death of those workers, a misdemeanor count under the Clean Water Act, a misdemeanor count under the Migrator Bird Treaty Act and a felony count of obstruction of Congress.

 

