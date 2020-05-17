Article
Chevron and BP stocks see gains in Energy Sector Index

May 17, 2020
The March issue of Energy Digital magazine is live

The S&P 500 Energy Sector Index finished the day at 656.38, up 0.53 percent, and the index has advanced 2.82 percent in the last one month.

Shares in Chevron Corp. reported a trading volume of 5.39 million shares, as compared with a three months average volume of 6.61 million shares. The stock ended the day at $119.00, up 0.08 percent and at an intraday range of $118.84 and $119.61. Shares of the company traded at a PE ratio of 10.70. Chevron Corp.'s shares have gained 1.13 percent in the previous three trading sessions and 3.18 percent in the last month.

On Tuesday, BP PLC's stock finished the session 0.71 percent higher at $48.44. A total of 3.35 million shares were traded, which is below the three months average volume of 5.87 million shares. The stock fluctuated between$48.27 and $48.49 during the session. BP PLC's stock has gained 1.83 percent in the previous three trading sessions. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. BP PLC's 50-day moving average of $48.18 is above its 200-day moving average of $45.01. Moreover, shares of the company have an RSI of 52.11.

Photo credit: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

