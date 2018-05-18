China National Nuclear Corporation to help Uganda build power plant network

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ugandan government to help design, construct and operate the country’s new nuclear power network.

The Chinese state-owned firm will explore eight potential sites that have been identified as suitable for nuclear power stations. These are located in central, northern and southwestern parts of Uganda.

This is the latest in a series of infrastructure investments made by China-backed companies in Africa.

See also:

Earlier this week, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation secured a $6.88bn contract to build the remaining section of Nigeria’s Lagos-Kano rail line.

In Uganda, the need to produce more energy is pressing as the country looks to ready itself for crude oil production by the end of the decade.

In 2006 it found estimated reserves of around 6.5bn barrels, a resource it is looking to exploit in the coming years.

Uganda is also working with Russia to explore nuclear power possibilities. Around a year ago it signed an agreement with ROSATOM, Russia’s state-owned nuclear organisation.

CNNC was established by the Chinese Communist Party back in 1955, and today has a workforce of around 100,000 people.

To date it has installed nuclear power plants in seven countries and, along with Uganda, is in talks with 40 more nations with a view to carrying out further construction work.