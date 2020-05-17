Article
Utilities

Clinton Tours Arctic, Vies for Oil & Gas

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton boards a research ship to tour the Arctic today, reiterating US interests in the vast deposits of oil, gas and min...

 

 

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton boards a research ship to tour the Arctic today, reiterating US interests in the vast deposits of oil, gas and minerals becoming available as the polar ice recedes due to climate change.

"From a strategic standpoint, the Arctic has an increasing geopolitical importance as countries vie to protect their rights and extend their influence," Clinton told reporters in Oslo before making the nearly two-hour flight north to Tromso. 

"We want to work with Norway and the Arctic Council to help manage these changes and to agree on what would be, in effect, the rules of the road in the Arctic, so new developments are economically sustainable and environmentally responsible," she added.

The Arctic holds around 13 percent of the world's undiscovered conventional oil and 30 percent of its undiscovered natural gas, according to estimates from the U.S. Geological Survey. On the other hand, energy development costs in the area could be twice as high as conventional onshore resources.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Mongolia's Mining Boom: Oyu Tolgoi and Tavan Tolgoi

This Valentine's Day: Red Roses and Blood Diamonds?

Read more in May's issue of Energy Digital: The Military Edition

Trade routes between Europe and Asia will shorten as the ice melts, cutting off thousands of miles worth of travel.

Environmentalists fear the pursuit of areas the oil and gas industry has little experience in creates a risk of uncontrolled development. An eight-nation Arctic Council is being established in Tromso to manage the new opportunities in a responsible way.

Clinton told reporters that it is important for nations to “begin working together to make plans for what will most certainly become greater ocean travel, greater exploration, therefore greater pollution, greater impact on human beings.”

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

Hillary ClintonArcticOilNatural Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy