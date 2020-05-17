Article
Utilities

Democrats Push for Ban on US Oil Exports

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
As prices soar, U.S. Congressional Democrats are pushing for a ban on exports of American oil to halt the export of any oil that is produced from or t...

 

As prices soar, U.S. Congressional Democrats are pushing for a ban on exports of American oil to halt the export of any oil that is produced from or transported across US lands.

“This is American oil and it should benefit American consumers, not just Big Oil’s bottom line,” Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democratic, said during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing in Washington today. “The oil companies and their Republican allies in Congress talk about drilling for more American energy, but their plan is really about more American energy exports.”

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Enbridge Pipeline Expansion

Obama Pushes Agencies on Keystone XL Pipeline

Check out March's Issue of Energy Digital!

A similar effort was made by Senator Ron Wyden (D) of Oregon, who tried to ban the export of refined products derived from crude carried by TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline. Meanwhile, Republicans have urged President Obama to explore off the coasts of Virginia and Florida, and build the pipeline from Canada to oil refineries in Texas.

“The Keystone pipeline would set up the United States as a conduit to send Canadian oil to a foreign trade zone,” Markey said.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D) has also introduced legislation to bar the export of crude or refined oil carried from the Keystone pipeline in an effort to increase energy security. TransCanada has suggested that the decision to export oil from those refineries and producers would be up to pipeline customers.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

 

energy digitalEnergyOiloil exports
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy