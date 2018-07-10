DEWA reveals $3bn programme to add 91 electricity stations and substations

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has committed to a huge building programme which will greatly increase its electricity capacity.

Costing around $3bn in total, some 91 stations and substations will be built across the emirate, adding to the 252 already in existence.

DEWA expects the project to last around three years.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, commented: “DEWA’s necessary investments total AED 81bn ($22bn) over the next five years. In 2017, 21 400kV substations were completed, with 1,150km of ground cables.

“We aim to support and upgrade the capacity and efficiency of the transmission networks by providing a distinctive infrastructure and service facilities, to meet the sustainable development needs of Dubai, and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency.”

This latest round of construction follows a busy 2017, which saw DEWA complete 21 substations of 400kV capacity and lay 1,150km of ground cables.

Al Tayer said that the 91 figure was broken down into 85 stations valued at $2.45bn and six substations valued at $0.65bn.

He added: “We consider the highest standards in quality and safety when building substations and we adopt the latest technologies, to serve Dubai's ambitious urban and economic plans.”