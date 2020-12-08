EDF launches two EV tariffs

EDF has launched two affordable Electric Vehicle (EV) tariffs to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric.

The zero carbon renewable GoElectric 35 tariff costs 4.5p/kWh, allowing customers to benefit from cheaper electricity for their home and their EV during off-peak hours (12am-5am). It could cost you as little as £1.80 to fully charge your electric car on this tariff, if you own a Nissan Leaf with a 40kW battery.

The GoElectric 98 tariff offers 98 hours of off-peak electricity per week (9pm-7am weekdays and all weekend) at 9p/kWh per week, making it suitable for high consumption households and high mileage drivers with bigger batteries that need to recharge for longer periods.

The GoElectric single-rate tariff costs from 13.75p per kWh all day, depending where you live. It takes two-to-four weeks to get a smart meter once you've signed up.

Drivers can lease an EV through EDF from £170 a month for a Skoda CITIGOe iV. For more on the costs of running an electric car, click here.

The moves follow the UK Government's recent announcement to ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 as part of its 'Green Industrial Revolution' (click here).