Article
Utilities

Egypt Gas Pipeline Explosion Cuts Off Israel & Jordan Energy Supply... Again!

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Written By: John Shimkus In early February, Energy Digital covered the story of a natural gas pipeline bombing in northern Egypt that cut off energy su...

Written By: John Shimkus

In early February, Energy Digital covered the story of a natural gas pipeline bombing in northern Egypt that cut off energy supplies to Israel and Jordan. Now, three months later, a similar bombing has occurred in the same region. The gas terminal of Al Sabil in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula exploded early Wednesday morning, as five masked bombers left the scene of the crime. No one has been reported injured and gas flow has been sealed to control the blazing fire. Those responsible for the bombing escaped.

This is remarkably similar to the bombing that took place February 5, and has some pointing the finger of blame at the region’s Bedoiun tribes, who have been in contention with the Egyptian government for purported unfair treatment.

Apparently, there was a previous attempted bombing on the gas terminal on March 27.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK
Renewable Geothermal Energy Pumps Up Heat’s Power Potential
Mining Safety: Bioleaching Bacteria Clean Toxic Mine Tailings
The Future of Batteries: A Distributed Approach to Energy Storage
Check out the latest issue of Energy Digital!

Jordan depends on Egyptian natural gas for roughly 80 percent of its energy generating needs, while Israel’s energy portfolio is reliant on about 40 percent. The attacks are prompting Israeli officials to seek alternative energy sources.

No one can say for sure who is responsible for the bombings or why. Some speculate that conflict of interests continue between Egyptian citizens over sharing resources with Israel, especially considering the two countries were enemies prior to the Camp David peace accords. Others believe the conflict to be internal, citing government corruption and illegal transfer of funds to Egyptian officials in the gas deals arranged between Egypt and Israel. In either case, this should be a wake up call to both Israel and Jordan that energy independence should not be undermined by any country, especially in a region experiencing such instability.

attackBombbombingcut off
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy