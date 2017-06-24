Enbridge, Canada are to undergo the largest construction project in the history of the city

The largest project in Enbridge’s history, the $7.5 billion Line 3 Replacement Program (L3RP) will include the replacement of the existing pipe and restoration of the pipelines spanning the country’s Mainline crude oil system. Over the last decade, the region has transported over 15 billion barrels of crude oil, with zero incidents. The company is responsible for the most complex liquid pipeline system worldwide.

The mixed-service project will span over a thousand miles cross the Canada-US international border, where Enbridge Pipelines Inc are set to replace the existing 34-inch diameter pipeline between the Hardesty Terminal, stated within Alberta and Gretna. US Enbridge Energy Partners will then undertake the replacement of the pipelines between North Dakota, spanning onto Wisconsin.

The existing pipeline will be decommissioned, of which Enbridge will acquire permanent ownership, and will remain responsible for cessation works. The project itself will reduce the current maintenance needed, improve health and safety standards and provide long-term advantages to the local communities. For example, the company has sent over $5 billion within system integrity and leak detection across its crude oil and liquids pipeline operations

Enbridge spokesperson Suzanne Wilton Wilton has said, "We have worked hard to engage with all of our stakeholders on this project. "We recognize there are different points of view on the energy that we all use and we'll continue to engage with communities and that dialogue and work with stakeholders to address their concerns as we move forward."

Taking three years to complete, the project will enable the employment of over 40,000 temporary workers, with approximately 25,900 situated within Canada, and 18,500 in the US. The project is expected to complete in 2019, but are still awaiting on regulatory approvals.