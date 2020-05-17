Energy choices that will define America

Follow @EnergyDigital

The American Security Project released a key report regarding the choices America faces regarding Energy production and consumption. It predicts that 2014 will be a year of continued upheaval for America's energy system and lays out the choices that the nation faces in ensuring that the vitality of the U.S. economy, America's nation security, and the global environment are not undermined.

Written by senior fellow for energy and climate, Andrew Holland, the report developed three critical policy considerations surrounding the United States' energy choices. Energy Security, Economic Stability, and Environmental Sustainability are all examined in light of three primary energy sources: fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewable power.

The report does not focus on one pre-approved path for legislators, but considers the tradeoffs faced when deciding on these possible choices. Ultimately, it argues that policymakers must consider:

The ability of a country to act in its foreign policy independently of how it uses energy domestically;

How energy affects the health of the country's economy over the long-term;

When the production and use of an energy source causes undue external harm.

“In a system where all decisions have become inherently political, a politician will try to avoid making a choice that will anger a constituency,” Holland said. “Making a decision on these five energy choices will not be popular – but they are necessary. The time has passed for bipartisan delay and obfuscation: it is time to get to work.”

