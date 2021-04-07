Enzen launches AI and ML Network Analysis services

Enzen has launched its Network Analysis services which aim to accelerate decarbonisation and accommodate more renewable energy sources on the grid at lower cost.

Utilising AI and ML, the services enable Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and Independent Distribution Network Operators (IDNOs) to assess, plan and invest in their networks more effectively to meet regulatory requirements.

As more low carbon technologies such as wind, solar and storage become available to meet the UK’s net zero ambitions, DNOs and IDNOs need to facilitate the integration of these renewable energy sources on the grid in a sustainable, cost-effective way.

Enzen’s Network Analysis services will enable DNOs and IDNOs to achieve superior modelling, forecasting and resilience analysis of Low Voltage networks i.e. those at 11kV and <11kV voltage levels, so they can host rising renewable energy connections more efficiently.

With many utilities facing cost constraints due to the challenging RIIO-ED2 regulatory framework, Enzen believes its services arrive at a critical time.

Sanjay Neogi, Head of UK and Europe at Enzen, said: “As calls for climate action rightly ramp-up, the ability to accommodate sustainable energy sources on the electricity grid quickly and efficiently has never been more urgent. Our Network Analysis services means DNOs and IDNOs will be able to analyse and plan more accurately for a range of scenarios, such as renewable energy connection or electric vehicle charging requirements, which will in turn facilitate quicker connections."

Flexible, scalable and transactional commercial models ensure customers can scale up and scale down resources based on demand. "We believe that our unique offering, combining service delivery with engineering analysis expertise, will enable DNOs and IDNOs to achieve their sustainability ambitions and accelerate the energy transition, all while keeping costs in check for operators and consumers," he said.

AI key to sustainable all-electric world

Utilities have to decide if they are working with software companies or want to become software companies in their own right, according to a recent World Economic Forum paper highlighting the growing importance of AI.

"These advancements require a shift in thinking from legacy models of capital investment in a few large energy generation assets to demand management of an exponentially growing number of privately owned assets – all while protecting customer data and privacy and ensuring cybersecurity of grid management," it states.

Events in Texas laid bare how vulnerable current electric grids can be. "Just as we shouldn’t be trying to build a better internal combustion engine, we can’t afford to rebuild the grid of the past. AI and software are key to a more sustainable, all-electric world, and the solution for the grid of the future."

Beyond Limits wins global award

Frost & Sullivan has awarded Beyond Limits the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award. Encompassing a "unique blend of numeric ML techniques and symbolic AI", Beyond Limits' Cognitive AI technology augments operational efficiency, enhances performance, improves operating conditions, and increases profitability, according to a statement. The technology has found wide application in sectors where sustainability and responses to COVID-19 have created opportunities for AI, including the energy industry.

Its flagship product, the Refinery Operations Advisor, drives operational efficiency through streamlined decision making and identifies operational issues in real time and recommends responses, says Clare Walker, Industry Principal. For example, in refineries, numerous sensors generate massive amounts of data, much of which goes unused.

"Beyond Limits combines this data with human expertise and digitizes operational models to allow operators to plan, scale, and increase profitability. Beyond Limits also enables companies to retain industry knowledge that would otherwise be lost when veteran engineers retire. It embeds their domain expertise into systems to make it available to junior engineers."