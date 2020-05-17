Article
Utilities

Ernest Moniz Confirmed as Energy Secretary in 97-0 Vote

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz was confirmed Thursday as the new US secretary of energy in a 97-0 vote in the Senate. Moniz previously served as the e...

 

Nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz was confirmed Thursday as the new US secretary of energy in a 97-0 vote in the Senate.

Moniz previously served as the energy secretary during the Clinton administration and has been working as a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Though Moniz's nomination had been approved in April, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held up the process in protest of budget cuts for a nuclear processing facility in their home state. Graham argued that the proposed $200 million in cuts from the state would threaten a plant being built at South Carolina's Savannah River nuclear site.

Moniz supports Obama's “all of the above” energy policy, including fracking, offshore drilling and clean coal technology. Filling the position of former energy secretary Steven Chu, Moniz will have a series of important decisions to make regarding the future on natural gas in the country.

"The Sierra Club and its 2.1 million members and supporters congratulate Dr. Ernest Moniz on his confirmation as the new Secretary of Energy," Deb Nardone, the Sierra Club's Beyond Natural Gas campaign director said in a statement Thursday. "As energy secretary, Dr. Moniz will make important decisions that will shape America’s energy and climate landscape for decades to come, including the agency’s response to 24 proposed liquefied natural gas terminals that could export up to 45 percent of the nation’s total natural gas production. We urge Secretary Moniz to take a time out on exports to complete a thorough economic and environmental assessment."

Read More in Energy Digital's May Issue

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

energy digitalEnergy SecretaryObamaErnest Moniz
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy