Focusing AIM on the oil and gas industry

The best practices in the design of real-time operating centers to improve collaboration, increase efficiencies, and enhance data security for the oil and gas industry have been outlined in a recently released white paper.

Thinklogical, a worldwide provider of KVM signal extension and switching systems for video-rich big data computing environments, released the white paper, titled “Design Considerations for Real-Time Operating Centers: Best Practices for Asset Integrity and Secure Information Management for the Oil and Gas Industry.”

The research study examines best practices for the design of the underlying system used to securely control, manage and distribute the flow of video, data and other information to, from and within the real-time operating center.

The oil and gas industry has seen the rapid adoption of asset integrity management (AIM), an overarching approach designed to facilitate people, processes and technology working together to improve productivity, safety and security while also protecting the environment. Critical to AIM objectives is the real-time operating center (ROC) and its visual computing infrastructure consolidating video-rich information from drilling rigs, pipelines, refineries, sensors, remote vehicles, and other data sources.

“The oil and gas industry faces a multitude of complex business and operational challenges, and the real-time operating center provides the visual data and situational insight needed for managers to make better-informed decisions," said Joe Pajer, president and CEO of Thinklogical.

“Deploying a secure, high-performance video and data distribution system in the ROC based on the design considerations and best practices found in this white paper will ensure that organizations are able to navigate these challenges effectively and capitalize on the benefits and efficiencies of implementing AIM.”