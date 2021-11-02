Four more energy firms collapse in UK

Domestic and international attention may be focused on Glasgow for the COP26 conference but this afternoon's news is a sharp reminder that the UK's energy crisis has not gone away.

Omni Energy (6,000 domestic pre-payment customers), MA Energy (300 non-domestic), Zebra Power (14,800 domestic) and Ampoweruk (600 domestic, 2,000 non-domestic) have announced they are ceasing to trade.

Under Ofgem's safety net, customers' energy supply will continue and funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap when switching to a new supplier.

Customers of all four companies should take meter readings today and wait until their new supplier contacts them.

Neil Lawrence, Director of Retail at Ofgem, said: "We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling ... Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime."

The timing of the collapse, as world leaders gather in Glasgow, will be a blow to the UK government and underlines the severity of the mounting crisis as winter looms. Eighteen firms have now gone out of business since September.