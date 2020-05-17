Global oil experts to discuss strategies in Oman

Follow @EnergyDigital

More than 60 international industry experts in oil, gas, and petrochemicals are scheduled to join key representatives from the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Petroleum Development Oman, at the third annual Oman EPC Projects Summit in March.

The third annual summit, held March 9-12 at Crowne Plaza Hotel Muscat, will explore four key themes which include: Pricing of an EPC project, challenges faced by both EPC contractors and project owners during project execution, analyzing best practices in contracting and procurement strategies, In-Country Value and local community contractors and risk management in EPC projects.

The conference includes presentations from international EPC contractors such as Samsung Heavy Industries, China HuanQiu Contracting & Engineering (HQCEC) - subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), Maire Tecnimont, CH2M HILL, Saipem, Reliance Engineering Group, SNC Lavalin Arabia, Kentz Engineering International, Technip, Foster Wheeler, Galfar Engineering & Contracting, Cylingas Company LLC - a subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. (ENOC) and more.

Regional oil and gas companies such as Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co. (SATORP), Kuwait Oil Co., Abu Dhabi Co. for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO), LUKOIL and RasGas Co. will present about their perspectives about EPC contracts and their experience in working on mega EPC projects and with other stakeholders.

“The key challenges in executing critical and major projects are: project risks, technological problems and material delivery and guarantee of sources,” said Mohamed Daoud, manager projects quality, engineering and major projects at ADCO. “Developing a project quality plan and reviewing the project matrix is essential in any EPC project.”

The pre and post-conference workshops, facilitated by Project Management Institute (PMI) and Kentz Engineering International will give delegates the chance to examine day to day challenges they face during the EPC project execution stage. Topics include: Relationship management between multiple parties in an EPC project, estimation and cost control fundamentals for oil and gas EPC projects, optimizing the tender process in your organization and In-Country Value strategy development and realizing its effects on bidding and contracting.