Article
Utilities

Halliburton: North American Drilling Market to Improve in 2010

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
North Americas drilling market could see an upswing in 2010, according to Halliburton. The oilfield services giant posted a 12 percent rise in revenue...

North America’s drilling market could see an upswing in 2010, according to Halliburton. The oilfield services giant posted a 12 percent rise in revenue from increased drilling rig and oil and gas activity in shale gas fields. Dave Lesar, Chairman and Chief Executive says this year will see significant improvement over 2009’s levels as long as natural gas drilling activity maintains a steady growth pattern.

During a meeting on fourth quarter results, Lesar highlighted natural gas storage levels for the US, which stood at 2.607 Tcf the week of Jan 15 - one percent higher than last year and slightly less than the five-year average, according to Dow Jones. Lesar said it would be necessary to stay on track with historical levels in exiting the winter heating season.

Oilfield services demand shows less promise on the international front, according to Lesar.

“We’re seeing our customers trying to remain flexible in their spending patterns, and they continue to focus on restraining oilfield services.”

Learn more at: Wall Street Journal

(Edited by Gabe Perna)

halliburton-north-american-drilling-market-improve-2010
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy