Hayward Tyler creates a centre of excellence for the energy equipment sector

Hayward Tyler, a designer and manufacturer of specialist motors and pumps for some of the most demanding environment across the worldwide energy sector, is creating a centre of excellence in Luton, UK, in order to expand its production capacity. The centre will be the most advanced facility for specialist motor manufacture in the world, and will be a huge boon for the energy industry.

The company has poured £20 million worth of investment into its Luton factory, which has allowed it to double production capability with a 30,000 square foot extension, and it has partnered with Street Crane to aid in this transformation. Street Crane has supplied and installed two 40-ton double girder cranes in this new section of the facility, and replaced old cranes in the existing section with two 40-ton and two 25-tone double girder cranes.

The new overhead equipment is used throughout the entire manufacturing process, from unloading materials on arrival through to final equipment despatch. They help to optimise space, enabling the smoothest possible production processes.

Larry Redmond, Special Projects Director for Hayward Tyler explained: “We view our assembly and test area as one big machine system and the cranes form a vital part of that machine, providing the appropriate lifting capability for the large motors and pumps we manufacture. The crane equipment is essential for all stages of the process including loading machines, as well as the assembly and testing of our products.

“As the cranes will be in operation for a considerable time period, one of our key selection criteria was maintainability. The modular design approach used by Street gave us confidence in the future availability of appropriate parts and service levels.

“Street’s ability to work in partnership with us was key to the success of this project. The team worked closely with us throughout the design process to ensure the cranes would be fit for purpose and that there was minimal impact on production when the replacement cranes were installed in the existing part of the factory.

“This required careful co-ordination with the main building contractor regarding removal and installation, including removing parts of the factory’s roof sheeting several times. This was all completed without fuss and is testament to the expertise of the individuals and companies involved.”

Chris Lindley-Smith, Street Crane’s Sales Director added: “This is a very impressive new facility which relies on safe, reliable and advanced lifting equipment to meet its demanding production schedule. We responded to the needs of Hayward Tyler with bespoke cranes that are smooth and easy to operate.

“Crucially for the client, we were able to work with the wider design and build team to install the cranes with minimal disruption, ensuring they could be accommodated effectively in both the new and existing building structure.

“I have been personally involved with this project from the start and it has been a pleasure to work with Hayward Tyler. Street Crane is very proud to provide this equipment for a premier UK manufacturer.”