Article
Utilities

Hurricane Irene Could Cause Gas Price to Rise

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Gasoline futures have risen 10 cents this week for fears that hurricane Irene will disrupt oil infrastructure on the United States east coast. Refineri...

Gasoline futures have risen 10 cents this week for fears that hurricane Irene will disrupt oil infrastructure on the United States east coast.  Refineries, shipping routes and pipelines are all at risk from the giant storm pattern working its way up the coast and speculators fear the worst.  The combination of closed refineries mixed with thousands of people loading into their cars and heading westward away from the water could send gasoline prices rising as much as 20 cents over the weekend.

Refineries are already reportedly taking precautionary action, and several are expected to close temporarily during the storm.  10 percent of the United States’ refining capacity is located in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, and all these locations are expected to be hit by Irene.  PBF Energy President Michael Gayda says “We have an emergency response plan in place,” but has yet to decide whether regional refineries are going to shut down completely or go into “warm” mode (a partial shutdown).

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

China Sues ConocoPhillips Over Oil Spill

U.S. to Sell First Offshore Gulf Leases Since Spill

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital!

Although refineries are generally built to withstand the winds of a category 5 hurricane, they tend to rely on electricity from outside sources.  So if the regional power grid fails, the refineries go offline.  However, it is far less dangerous for refineries to initiate a shutdown versus risking an electrical outage, which can create harmful conditions for workers.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL iPAD APP

Large ships such as oil tankers are being deployed to see to avoid potential damage from crashing into docks. 

Analysts are preparing for the rise in gas prices, and a spike will likely be seen based on speculation whether or not refineries close or there is infrastructure damage. 

OilrefineriesGasprices
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy