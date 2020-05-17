Article
Utilities

Iran's New Oil Minister: Rostam Qasemi

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Iran currently holds the rotating presidency of the OPEC oil cartel. As the second largest oil producing nation in OPEC, Irans controversial political...

 

Iran currently holds the rotating presidency of the OPEC oil cartel.  As the second largest oil producing nation in OPEC, Iran’s controversial political position on the world stage is balanced by its economic power in the oil and gas sector.  Now, Iran’s parliament has ratified its new Oil Minister: Rostam Qasemi.

The parliamentary vote in favor of Qasemi was overwhelming, with 216 of 246 deputies voting in favor of his appointment to the post.  He is, after all, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s hand-picked nominee. 

Qasemi is a Brigadier General in the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps, the countries prevailing military establishment.  Qasemi commands the industrial division of the elite Guards, Khatam al-Anbiya, which is also known for its involvement in Iranian oil projects. 

 

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

CFA Fights Against Anti-Fuel Standards Automakers

Oil Ministry Set on Fire in Oslo Bombing

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital!

Qasemi’s main goals in fulfilling the position are to enhance Iran’s position as the world’s second largest gas producer and the region’s number one refiner.  He plans to expand cooperative efforts with neighboring Iraq for joint development of shared oil and gas fields.

However, Western countries may be less enthusiastic about Qasemi’s appointment to the post of Oil Minister.  He is currently declared “persona non-grata” by the U.S. and E.U. due to his involvement in Iran’s controversial nuclear program.

Initially, President Ahmadinejad planned to take control of the Oil Ministry and eventually merge it with the Energy Ministry after dismissing Oil Minister Massoud Mirkazemi in May.  However, opposition in parliament rejected the proposal.

Iran New Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi OPEC military general Kh
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy