Macro and Vinci’s Spiecapag to build section of 670km Canadian gas pipeline in $677mn contract

A joint venture between Macro Enterprises and Spiecapag Canada, a subsidiary of Vinci, has been awarded a contract to build part of the 670km gas pipeline in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Valued at $677mn, the Macro Spiecapag joint venture has been selected to construct approximately 166km of a 48-inch pipeline which will run from Dawson Creek in the north to processing facility in Kitmat ran by LNG Canada.

LNG Canada is an organisation comprised of five global energy companies – Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, KOGAS and Mitsubishi Corporation.

See also:

Once processed, the gas will be shipped to Asian markets as the region seeks to reduce its dependency on coal.

Frank Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer of Macro, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with our joint venture partner, Spiecapag, on this very technically challenging pipeline project.

“The economic benefits of this project will serve to provide numerous subcontracting opportunities for local and indigenous businesses, direct employment for over 900 personnel, and growth to the economy with development of new markets for Canadian gas. As a British Columbian based company, we are proud to be part of this ambitious project.”

The Macro Spiecapag joint venture is split 40/60, with the latter assuming the larger share of the partnership.