New skills to improve oil and gas professionals

Three new project management courses designed specifically for the oil and gas industry are being offered by ESI International, a leading project management training company.

Through the three new courses, Managing Projects, Scheduling and Cost Control, and Risk Management, ESI aims to provide industry professionals with the required competencies in managing oil and gas projects more effectively. The new courses include interactive case studies, discussions and exercises focused on common upstream oil and gas operational scenarios to make learning highly relevant and transferable to the workplace.

Usually, the best opportunity to make a positive impact on a capital project is during the early planning stages, even prior to the capital outlay occurring. In many cases, 80 to 90 percent of the engineering and procurement cycles are completed during the necessary front-end planning.

However, without the essential knowledge and aptitude needed for requirements gathering, resource and stakeholder management, and risk management throughout the project management life cycle, project teams run the risk of project delays and failures, which can lead to wasted time and investment dollars.

- The Managing Projects course is designed to cover the entire project life cycle and is built around best practices currently used in today's fast-paced business environment. It aims to help industry professionals better understand the skills required for today's dynamic environment in bringing products to market on time and with features that meet business objectives.

- The Scheduling and Cost Control course puts focus on managing the constraints professionals may face in any project with regard to limitations on time, human resources, materials, budget and specifications. This program will enable participants to discover proven ways to work within their identified constraints, without letting pre-defined limits curtail creativity or innovation.

- The Risk Management course is designed to equip project managers and professionals with the right tools to examine threat and opportunity from both a top-down and bottom-up approach using ESI's proven eight-step risk management process. Using effective tools, including ESI's highly-regarded risk assessment model, participants will learn how to evaluate and respond to risk at the project and task levels.

ESI International is a global project-focused training company helping people around the world improve the way they manage projects, contracts, requirements and vendors through innovative training in project management, business analysis and contract management.