Article
Utilities

Nokia plans 5G network to Polish grid

By William Girling
April 15, 2020
undefined mins
Finnish telecom innovator

Finnish telecom innovator Nokia has reportedly partnered with Polish company PGE Systemy to deploy a unique 5G-powered grid.

When PGE was selected by the Polish Energy Ministry to introduce a 450 MHz band to support the country’s energy distribution system operators, the company turned to Nokia, which has proven knowledge and experience in 5G networking.

Although only at the proof of concept stage of development, it is envisioned as a project that will thoroughly modernise Poland’s operational communications; 5G has been gaining traction in the European energy sector as the key for delivering a next-gen grid service.

With network speeds running at over 1,000% faster than the fastest 4G service, 5G is capable of super-charging the three core technologies at the heart of Industry 4.0 (cloud, AI and IoT).

Modernising the grid

As the fourth industrial revolution is ushered in, energy companies are starting to seriously consider how their operations could be optimised for the next generation of consumers. 

SEE ALSO:

Andrzej Piotrowski, VP of PGE Systemy, stated that, following Nokia’s positive research and testing, the time was right for Poland to implement sweeping changes to bring its grid up to date. 

“Poland has a strong concern to digitalise our energy grid because further integration of renewables with the grid, as well as conversion to distributed energy systems, requires ubiquitous, reliable and safe communications.

“Private wireless operating in the 450 MHz range is the communications technology of choice for the energy sector right across Europe, which ensures support from industry suppliers. 

“The Nokia proof of concept has demonstrated that it will meet our needs in terms of coverage, service quality, resilience and long-term availability,” he said.

Chris Johnson, VP of Nokia’s Enterprise business, agrees with Piotrowski’s assessment of the company’s network concept and clarified that Nokia would be giving high-priority to the project. 

“Nokia has a big commitment to Poland’s communications infrastructure, with over 6,000 employees in-country working in our R&D centres, developing our newest technologies, including 4.9G and 5G. 

“Thus, we are very pleased to be providing further support for the digitalization of the Polish electrical grid by PGE Systemy.”

For more information on energy digital topics - please take a look at the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

TechnologyEnergy Efficiency
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy