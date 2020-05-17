Article
Utilities

Oil and gas exploration fuels market in Southeast Asia

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Southeast Asiais poised to become one of the global hot spots for upstream oil and gas activities over the next five years owing to the global surge in...

Southeast Asia is poised to become one of the global hot spots for upstream oil and gas activities over the next five years owing to the global surge in O&G exploration and production. Exploration, primarily in marginal and deepwater fields, is receiving a boost due to declining production in existing fields, unexplored acreages with high hydrocarbon potential, and advancements in deepwater production technology.

Based on current reserve discoveries and each Southeast Asian country's O&G development program, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan (www.frost.com/prod/servlet/svcg.pag/EGEP), Strategic Analysis of the Upstream Oil and Gas Market in Southeast Asia, finds that the market earned revenues of $38.75 billion in 2012 and estimates this to reach $58.32 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent.

“Technological enhancements, increasing gas demand, and rising oil prices have made marginal fields attractive for development, propelling the growth of drilling rigs and pipeline installations in Southeast Asia,” said Frost & Sullivan Energy and Environmental Research Analyst Pradi Wigianto. “Declining O&G production in conventional shallow water fields has also encouraged investments in the exploration of deepwater and marginal fields.”

Malaysia and Indonesia present the highest potential for deepwater and marginal fields’ development. Marginal fields, in particular, will drive the upstream O&G market in Malaysia as related investment policies have already been deployed. In Indonesia, the government has released additional incentive schemes and tax holidays to attract investments for E&P in deepwater and marginal fields.

The lack of government initiatives in many other Southeast Asian nations may, however, dissuade investors from entering the region's market. Investment opportunities in E&P are fraught with high risks as potential fields are found in remote areas, heightening production costs due to their location and lack of infrastructure. Nevertheless, opportunities exist for O&G equipment suppliers and service companies to provide investors with the latest equipment using breakthrough technology at a competitive cost.

“Southeast Asian countries are trying to structure an appealing investment regulation for foreign participation in the upstream O&G market without comprising on national policy,” said Wigianto. “In the newly opened markets of Myanmar and Cambodia especially, policies regarding O&G investments are in the drafting stage, and will stimulate exploration and expansion in the coming years.”

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy