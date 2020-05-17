Article
Utilities

Oil Companies Prepare for Hurricane Sandy in Northeast

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
As Hurricane Sandy approaches the Northeast, oil refineries along the US Atlantic Seaboard set up emergency plans. Six refineries, representing 1.19 m...

 

As Hurricane Sandy approaches the Northeast, oil refineries along the US Atlantic Seaboard set up emergency plans. Six refineries, representing 1.19 million barrels per day (7 percent of total US capacity), could potentially be hit by the storm.

As Sandy tore through the Caribbean, it left 21 dead before heading northward. Once it hits the east coast, some say it could potentially cause billions of dollars worth of damage, topping last year's Hurricane Irene. Although it is too soon to tell how bad Sandy will be, oil refineries and energy companies are preparing for the worst.

Forecasters expect Sandy to make its way ashore in the northeast late Monday or early Tuesday, unleashing heavy rains, storm surges and possibly near hurricane-force winds.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

The US Army's Great Drive for Renewable Power

India set to replicate its IT sectors success in solar energy

Read more in Energy Digital's October Issue

Duke Energy and Red Cross are on standby with trucks and crews ready to go if power is knocked out.

“This isn’t our first storm,” Jason Walls with Duke Energy told wsoctv. “As with any storm big or small, we have a detailed response plan. We pull out those plans and check inventories. We watch the storm as it develops, and our crews are ready to respond.”

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP 

energy digitalOilEnergyhurricane sandy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy