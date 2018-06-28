Philipps 66 awards S & B gas fractionation plant construction project in Texas

US multinational energy giant Philipps 66 has awarded an EPC contract to local firm S & B Engineers and Constructors for the development of two new gas fractionation plants at its site in Texas.

Part of a wider expansion project costing around $1.5bn, the work will result in a 300,000 barrel per day (BPD) expansion in capacity and is set to create 2,000 jobs during the construction phase.

James Brookshire, CEO of S & B, commented: “This contract represents the 12th fractionation plant awarded to S & B in the last five years.

“With over 1.3mn BPD of fractionation capacity successfully designed and constructed across the country, and another 900,000 BPD of capacity currently in progress, S & B continues to be the go-to contractor for NGL fractionation projects in the USA.”

On top of the two new plants, Philipps 66 will also add storage capacity and pipeline infrastructure to support the new capacity at its Sweeny Hub in Old Ocean.

The project is expected to complete in 2020, brining total capacity up to 400,000 BPD with 15mn barrels of storage capacity. Once operational, 25 new permanent positions will be created.

Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, said earlier this month when the project was announced: “The Sweeny Hub is strategically positioned to provide fractionation capacity for rapidly growing Permian Basin NGL production and access to US Gulf Coast petrochemical, fuels and LPG export markets.”