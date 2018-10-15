Proposed $260mn Yorkshire Energy Park could create 4,500 jobs

Next month, planning councillors in Yorkshire, UK, will meet to decide on what is set to be one of the largest energy-related developments in the region.

Yorkshire Energy Park is set to include an energy centre and linked substation, data storage centre, business units, education and training facilities, research facilities and a materials testing centre.

According to HullLive, which has come out in support of the project, the centre is set to create around 4,480 new jobs. The project is also reported to have an 80% local labour ambition.

The project’s website claims Hull is “an ideal location for businesses looking for power and data resilience, links to research and development, reinforced by an exceptionally strong transport infrastructure and access to a skilled workforce”.

Big players including E.ON, Asanti Datacentres, L&G Investment Management, SSE Utilities, Vodafone and BYD have all come out in support of the plans.

The consortium of companies leading the project has been confirmed as Sewell Investments Ltd, MS3 Networks and Chiltern Group.