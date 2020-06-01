R9B expands cybersecurity solutions with Baker Hughes

Advanced cybersecurity expert R9B has signed a service expansion agreement with energy tech company Baker Hughes.

According to the details of the press release, Baker Hughes’ subsidiary Nexus Controls will have permission to resell R9B’s Managed Security Services/Managed Detection and Response services, as well as its ORKOS package.

The latter, which priorities the protection of credential integrity within enterprise infrastructure, is capable of pinpointing defence weaknesses quickly and then recommending a suitable course of action to bolster protection:

“ORKOS presents the most advanced credential assessment and risk mitigation software to date. ORKOS identifies exposed credential risks that can lead to network breaches and illicit lateral movement within your enterprise,” says the company website.

Securing the energy sector

Eric Hipkins, CEO of R9B, expressed optimism that joining forces with Baker Hughes - a company with a legacy that stretches back over a century and currently operates in over 120 countries - would have a positive impact on the energy sector.

“The combination of Baker Hughes’ global reach in delivering a broad portfolio of technology solutions and R9B’s military-grade technology that protects critical infrastructure enables organizations to manage the complex cyber threats they face every day,” he said.

“We are thrilled to join forces and advance cyber threat protection for the energy and utility companies Baker Hughes serves.”

Part of a tech legacy

Nexus Controls, which Baker Hughes decided to rebrand in 2019 to focus on digital solutions, has been a critical component of the company and possesses industry expertise which spans over 150 years.

The global support team is comprised of 800 dedicated employees who have, so far, managed to deliver in-depth, bespoke solutions to more than 11,000 clients.

“Ransomware attacks and other sophisticated cyber threats are top of mind for our energy and industrial customers,” said Terry Knight, VP of Nexus.

“This agreement enables us to expand our growing portfolio of technologically advanced industrial cybersecurity solutions with a partner that has a proven track record in delivering the industry’s most advanced cybersecurity products, services and training.”

