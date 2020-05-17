Article
Utilities

Russia Invited Into International Energy Agency

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
The International Energy Agency (IEA) serves as a worldwide organization ensuring oil and energy security to its member nations. The IEA was developed...

 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) serves as a worldwide organization ensuring oil and energy security to its member nations.  The IEA was developed in response to the OPEC oil crisis in the 1970s, to help member nations coordinate energy supply in case such a major market fluctuation ever occurs again.  The organization is now looking to initiate Russia into its energy regime, setting aside the dissolved Cold War era issues that barred the nation from entering in the 1970s.  Other nations are also being considered for new membership.

In a statement made in the Observer Weekly, IEA Executive Director Nobuo Tanaka said, "We all really have a common interest. You cannot take oil in isolation from gas security, energy efficiency and electricity from renewables.  The issues of energy security and climate change need to be tackled collectively and we think Russia and other key producers can learn a lot from (the IEA's) experience."

Russia has been viewed by the IEA as a “key non-member” for years along with India and China.  However, Tanaka claims that Russia’s admittance to the IEA as a full-member would be a positive addition. 

 

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

CERAWeek 2011: Natural Gas Solution to Oil Shortfall

Streamlining Inspection of Oil & Gas Well Sites & Processing Facilities

Consensus Building for Arctic Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin has indicated that he may attend the next ministerial meeting of the IEA in October.

Tanaka added, "I don't know when (it) will happen. It can't be done in a day, and may take years, but Russia can benefit from our knowledge."

Tanaka has also been in talks with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern oil producing nations.  The IEA expressed its disappointment in the indecision by OPEC to raise supply levels in recent weeks amidst the global crude price shock.  Perhaps the invitation into the global organization is the IEA’s move to transfer power from the OPEC oil cartel.  Saudi Arabia was among the nations who raised crude supply despite OPEC’s inaction, and the IEA may be recruiting internationally aligned OPEC members for its own energy conglomerate. 

 

 

EnergySecurityIEAinternational energy agency
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy