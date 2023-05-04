Shell backs the world’s first renewable energy island

“Bringing decades of experience with large offshore infrastructure projects and strengths as a global energy company, the addition of Shell bolsters our consortium and our bid to construct Denmark’s first energy island,” says Dalsgaard, Partner, CIP.

“Together the consortium looks forward to the initiation of the tendering process for the energy island and the [publication] of the tender material from the Danish Energy Agency.”

What is the Energy Island?

Approximately 80 to 100 km off the west coast of Denmark, the energy island is a vision of green energy production that will leverage the best conditions for wind energy. The finished project will be connected to 10 gigawatts of offshore wind used to power Denmark and neighbouring countries, and will also hold an innovation zone to support the development of large-scale power transfer and energy storage solutions.

However, for the island to be established, only 3 GW is required.

The island will be joined to land by high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology, which will be used to bundle energy from the offshore wind farm and transport it to land—either Denmark or other European countries serviced by the island.

The tender for construction of the energy island is underway and the Danish Energy Agency expects to determine a winner during 2024.

Offshore energy is crucial for future electrification

With the dependence on global energy supply coming to a halt, due to the Russia-Ukraine war, countries are accelerating their efforts to localised renewable energy to service the growing demand for sustainable electricity.

The European Union (EU) is a leading consortium of countries in the wind energy sector thanks to onshore and offshore wind developments. The emphasis is on offshore wind as the ocean environment provides suitable conditions to produce higher amounts of energy.

The vision for the energy island fits with the EU’s strategy for renewable energy deployment, which emphasises the need to access more sea-space, improve regional and international cooperation around energy, and develop new technologies to transfer more green energy from offshore to onshore and beyond.

Offshore wind energy is a critical step in the EU’s plan and the energy island will likely tap into the ocean resources to support its ‘Blue Economy’ to harness the energy of the sea.