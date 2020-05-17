Article
Utilities

Shell proceeds with Alberta project

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Royal Dutch Shellrecently announced its decision to proceed with its Carmon Creek project inAlberta, Canada, expected to produce up to 80,000 barrels o...

Royal Dutch Shell recently announced its decision to proceed with its Carmon Creek project in Alberta, Canada, expected to produce up to 80,000 barrels of oil per day. Carmon Creek is a thermal in situ project that is 100 percent Shell owned and will be part of the company's broader production, refining and marketing business across the full value chain in North America.

“I'm pleased we're moving ahead with this important project,” said Lorraine Mitchelmore, executive vice president heavy oil. “Shell's Peace River oil leases represent a significant development opportunity. Our decision to invest in Carmon Creek has been carefully studied with the goal of designing a project that is competitive from a commercial, technological and environmental perspective.”

At Carmon Creek, Shell combined its global procurement reach and technology with access to local expertise to design a facility that is both commercially viable and minimizes environmental impacts. This design includes a novel well-delivery system and the use of cogeneration that will also feed power into the Alberta grid; enough to power half a million homes. Once the project is up and running the aim is to virtually eliminate the need for freshwater use for steam generation through recycling of water produced with the oil.

Carmon Creek will build on Shell's more than 30 years of experience developing its Peace River heavy oil leases and established relationships with local communities and First Nations. It is expected to employ more than 1,000 local trades and contractors during peak construction periods.

Shell submitted its regulatory application for Carmon Creek in 2010 and received approval from the Alberta Energy Regulator in April 2013, following a rigorous and transparent review process. The project is expected to provide a secure, reliable energy source and benefits to Alberta and Canada for more than 35 years.

  • For the startup of Phase One and Two, Carmon Creek will produce from 13 well pads. An inter field pipeline system will transport steam to the wells and produce bitumen, water and natural gas that will be sent to central processing facilities. The central processing facilities will separate bitumen from water and natural gas, which can then be used to produce steam. Diluted bitumen is expected to be exported to existing North American refineries.
  • Cogeneration units are expected to produce an annual average of up to 630 megawatts (MW) of electricity, of which about 500 MW is expected to be sold to the northwest Alberta power grid.
  • Shell is taking a well manufacturing approach to drill and complete the wells using the Sirius Well Manufacturing Services joint venture. This approach is based on standardization of components, and allows quicker and repeatable operations that provide opportunities to reduce costs.
  • To minimize surface disturbance, approximately 48 wells will be closely spaced on each well pad. Each well pad will have a life of 10 to 15 years and as pads come to the end of their life the well pad equipment will be refurbished and reused on new pads and the land will be reclaimed to minimize project footprint. .
  • As is common in heavy oil construction, modules will be built elsewhere and transported to site for final assembly and commissioning.
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy