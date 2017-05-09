Article
Utilities

Should energy tariffs be capped?

By Nell Walker
May 09, 2017
undefined mins
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that the current energy market is no longer working, and that vulnerable people are suffering due to high bi...

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that the current energy market is no longer working, and that vulnerable people are suffering due to high bills. As a result, the Conservative party has vowed to cap standard variable tariffs in its election manifesto, but the group has faced criticism and arguments that higher pricing could in fact occur. Other parties have hit back by stating that the Tories are desperate and using bribery to win favour.

May’s suggestion that millions of Britons would be set to save £100 per year could sway many citizens, as overcharging by the Big Six has consumers disgruntled, but it is important that people are able to make decisions about their energy providers for themselves.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the voice of British business around the world, has responded to the proposal. Josh Hardie, Deputy Director-General, said: “Putting customers at the heart of the energy market is important for everyone.

“The Competition and Markets Authority’s thorough two year investigation identified low levels of consumers switching energy providers as a challenge, and put forward a range of recommendations to address this. It is important that these measures bed in before looking to further interventions.

“A major market intervention, such as a price cap, could lead to unintended consequences, for example dampening consumers’ desire to find the best deal on the market and hitting investor confidence.”

UtilitiesEnergy Policy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy