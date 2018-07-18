Article
SNC-Lavalin secures five years of Middle East oil and gas construction work

By Tom Wadlow
July 18, 2018
Canada’s SNC-Lavalin has signed a five-year agreement with Saudi Arabian oil and gas firm Al Khafji Joint Operations (KJO), a joint operations company comprised of Aramco Gulf Operations Company Limited and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company.

The Canadian firm will be called upon for KJO’s major projects to carry out engineering work including rig construction and subsea pipeline installations.

The work also includes upgrades to existing offshore platforms and jackets, onshore crude and gas handling facilities, gas pipeline networks, utilities, waste water treatment facilities, and instrumentation systems.

Christian Brown, President, Oil & Gas, SNC-Lavalin, commented: “It’s a testament to the strong working relationship between KJO and our team, built up over almost a decade working together, that we’re able to secure another important framework agreement with KJO.

“These agreements allow us to work closely as a trusted partner to our clients, providing valuable engineering services over many years.”

KJO’s operations predominantly cover oil and gas exploration, development and production in the offshore area close to the Saudi-Kuwait border, including the Khafji and Hout oil fields which have been in production since the 1960s.

