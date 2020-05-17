Article
Utilities

South Sudan: Robbed of Oil Worth $815 Million

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
South Sudan begins shutting down oil production in response to a dispute with northern Sudan over transportation fees on exports. According to the go...

 

 

South Sudan begins shutting down oil production in response to a dispute with northern Sudan over transportation fees on exports. According to the government, a full shutdown will take two weeks.

South Sudan is demanding $1 billion for fees since July and $36 a barrel while Sudan diverts the crude to cover some unpaid bills. South Sudan President Salva Kiir has publicly said that Sudan has “looted” $815 million of its oil. He has also accused Khartoum of having built a pipeline that essentially diverts 120,000 barrels per day of production flowing through the north.

“At this time we have no guarantee that oil flowing through the Republic of Sudan will reach its intended destination,” Kiir told Parliament. “We can’t allow assets which clearly belong to the Republic of South Sudan to be subject to further diversion.”

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

 

Obama Ad Touts Energy

Fuel Transfer Success in Nome, Alaska

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

After South Sudan gained independence in July, it took about three-quarters of Sudan's total output. With decades of civil war between the two countries, the new source of tension is now sharing oil revenues.

The government released a statement warning companies that if they buy or sell “stolen crude,” they will be subject to legal action. Both countries will resume talks soon under the African Union in Addis Ababa with negotiations stalled last week.

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP 

energy digitalSouth SudansudanSudan oil dispute
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy