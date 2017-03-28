Test: Dummy Topic

Supply Chain Digital is a ground-breaking digital media platform exploring supply chain issues and opportunities facing executives across the globe.

The website and digital magazine, through its direct distribution to a global community of the industry’s leading executives, keeps our readers abreast of the latest developments in the sector through daily news, deep insights, and company and people profiles.

Articles regularly feature exclusive interviews with household names from the world of supply chain – think DHL, Maersk, Costa Coffee and DB Schenker. With global supply chains transforming all the time, the need for a timely, thought-provoking digest has never been greater. Supply Chain Digital provides the crucial insight into what strategic routes the world’s top executives are taking, as well as key trends shaping the future.

Never far away from the action, from procurement to warehousing and logistics to distribution, Supply Chain Digital is the online destination for supply-chain news.