Toshiba Energy Systems invests in Reactive Technologies

UK-based Reactive Technologies, a grid resilience technology company, has received an undisclosed strategic investment from international energy solutions company Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation.

The investment and strategic partnership will help make Reactive’s Grid-Sonar technology, which provides the world’s only direct measurement of grid inertia and is already deployed in seven countries, available to more utilities and grid operators in Japan.

It comes on the heels of Reactive’s expansion into the US market and earning recognition as a Bloomberg New Energy Finance 2022 Pioneer.

Sourcing more energy from renewables is critical to curbing climate change. Zero-emissions energy sources like solar and wind, however, can also reduce grid inertia - the ability of generators to maintain steady power supply in the face of disruptions.

Grid operators around the world are increasingly focused on this challenge and actively seeking solutions. Currently, grid inertia is only modeled and not directly measured, making it more difficult for grid operators to ensure resiliency. Reactive Technologies’ software solutions can provide both precise measurements of grid inertia and unprecedented visibility into grid operations in real time.

Like many other countries, Japan is in the midst of an accelerating transition to a zero-carbon electric grid.

Last year, the Japanese government announced the sixth Strategic Energy Plan, which includes a goal of generating 36% to 38% of the nation’s electricity supply from renewable sources, up from 20% in 2020. With the transition gaining momentum and supported by government goals and policies, Japan is suitable for Reactive’s grid measurement tools.

“Securing Toshiba’s support and investment is an important milestone for Reactive Technologies, and is a testament to the global nature of the challenges that we face in achieving a net-zero power grids,” said Marc Borrett, CEO of Reactive Technologies.



“Our technology, combined with Toshiba’s expertise in power systems and its influential role in Japan’s energy industry, will bring new insights and benefits to many stakeholders in the Japanese market.”

“Steady and measurable grid inertia is at the core of the reliable, resilient, zero-carbon power grids of the future. The Japanese power industry is seeking solutions for this increasingly urgent challenge,” said Takao Konishi, Director, President and CEO of Toshiba ESS.



“We view Reactive as the optimal investment and strategic partner for Toshiba to complement the solutions we are developing for our power industry customers in the Japanese market.”

Reactive was founded in Finland and the UK and has deployed its technology in the UK, Japan, Italy and New Zealand. Most recently, the company launched a six-year partnership with National Grid, the largest electric utility in the UK, to use Reactive’s Grid-Sonar technology to reach a new level of visibility into grid functions.

Toshiba’s investment in Reactive follows a $15mn investment from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, BGF and intelligent power management company Eaton in August 2021.