Article
Utilities

Total Shifts Focus from Iraq to Kurdistan

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Total SA, Europe&#39;s third largest oil company, is shifting its focus from Iraq to opportunities in Kurdistan, according to CEO Christophe de Marger...

 

Total SA, Europe's third largest oil company, is shifting its focus from Iraq to opportunities in Kurdistan, according to CEO Christophe de Margerie. The semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq is home to about 40 percent of the country's oil reserves.

“It’s a place where there are important oil and gas reserves and contracts are better,” de Margerie said today at a press conference in Paris.

The company is looking at exploration blocks in Kurdistan. While the government has refused to recognize production-sharing agreements between foreign companies and the Kurds in the past, de Margerie said it will be up to Iraqis to decide if any new agreements should be separate.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Tension Builds Over Exploratory Drilling in Cuban Waters

THE RETURN TO THE GULF

January's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

According to de Margerie, the last round of auctions for exploration areas in Iraq was not very attractive, and “the award for investment doesn't appear for the moment to be enough.”

Iraq opened up its vast reserves of oil to foreign investment after the Gulf War, but many find Baghdad's terms too stringent. Despite the tension it will cause with Baghdad, Total is publicly pursuing a better deal in Kurdistan as the company targets an output growth of 2 to 3 percent in 2012.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

energy digitalTotal SAChristophe de MargerieIraq
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy