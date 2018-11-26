UK energy provider Scottish Power to take on 129,000 new customers following Extra Energy collapse

Scottish Power, a Glasgow-based energy company founded in 1990, has been tapped this week to take on Extra Energy’s customer base after the company’s collapse last week.

The appointment of 108,000 domestic and 21,000 business customers to Scottish Power has been organised by Ofgem. The UK government’s regulator for electricity and downstream natural gas markets allocated Energy Extra’s client book to Scottish Power as part of an initiative to get customers “the best deal possible”, according to a report by Energy Live News.

Under the new agreement, Scottish Power will “honour all outstanding credit balances of the customers, including money owed to both existing and former domestic and business customers.”

New customers of Scottish power will be contacted by the ‘big six’ energy provider over the next week, after which “customers wishing to leave ScottishPower can do so.”

Philippa Pickford, Interim Director for Future Retail Markets at Ofgem said in a press release: “We are pleased to secure a deal with Scottish Power, where Extra Energy’s domestic and business customers will be offered a competitive tariff for their energy. Their credit balances will be honoured and their energy supply will continue as normal.”

She advised Extra Energy’s customer base to “wait until Scottish Power contacts you. They will give you more information about the tariff you are on and about your credit balance if you have one. Once the transfer has been completed, you can shop around for a better deal if you wish to.”